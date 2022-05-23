PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFSI. BTIG Research began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.71.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $47.65 on Thursday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $44.25 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.28.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $657.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.14 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 6.42%.

In related news, CIO Vandad Fartaj sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 108,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,911.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,423,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

