People s United Financial Inc. Buys 8,604 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $16,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $548,643,000 after buying an additional 165,817 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 309.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 64,122 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,849 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.04. 249,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,515,708. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $108.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

