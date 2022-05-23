People s United Financial Inc. Has $37.38 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.9% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $37,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.35 on Monday, hitting $493.08. The company had a trading volume of 58,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $511.03 and a 200-day moving average of $485.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,365 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $613.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.