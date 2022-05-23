People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,812 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $20,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 89,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,754,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 153,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,287. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.03.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

