People s United Financial Inc. Sells 26,325 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 850,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,325 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. People s United Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $71,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 72,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 539.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 205,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 173,600 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $926,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.76. 215,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.