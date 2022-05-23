People s United Financial Inc. Sells 81,994 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,994 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after buying an additional 3,460,482 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after buying an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,402,000 after buying an additional 517,258 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,065,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,259,000 after buying an additional 236,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,084. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day moving average of $77.70. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.60 and a 12-month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.