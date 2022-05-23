PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.60. 4,651,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,621,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.38. The firm has a market cap of $228.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

