Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE PRQ opened at C$2.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79. The company has a market cap of C$271.39 million and a PE ratio of 1.27. Petrus Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$2.72.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. The company focuses on risk-managed exploration. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate.

