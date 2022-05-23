Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 0.6% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.88. The company had a trading volume of 22,880,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,959,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

