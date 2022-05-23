Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,631 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 521,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 105,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 622,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 746,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,731,430. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.21. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

