Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.88 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In related news, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $122,718.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $183,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDM traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 16,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

