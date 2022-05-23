PIVX (PIVX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67,094.00

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $8.55 million and $67,094.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PIVX alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000452 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,166,369 coins. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.