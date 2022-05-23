Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,971 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,087,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

