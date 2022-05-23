PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,249,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $37,345,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCT traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,265. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. Analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

