ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $58.73

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.73, but opened at $56.87. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $58.22, with a volume of 1,654,275 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,785,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $475,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.