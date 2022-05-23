Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Get Proto Labs alerts:

PRLB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.43. Proto Labs has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $98.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.03 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Proto Labs by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Proto Labs by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Proto Labs by 4.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.