Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.01) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.05) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 342.75 ($4.23).

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial stock opened at GBX 246.40 ($3.04) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.80 ($4.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.59, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.19. The stock has a market cap of £625.27 million and a PE ratio of -19.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 272.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 312.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 11,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.24), for a total transaction of £30,384.39 ($37,456.10).

Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.