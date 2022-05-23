Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,708 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $62,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% in the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,386,000 after buying an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $220.77. The company had a trading volume of 20,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,907. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

