Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $114.76 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 797,570 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.6% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $114,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,626,965. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $61.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.