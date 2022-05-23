Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $162.55 Million Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,825,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Avista accounts for 0.9% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.05% of Avista worth $162,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AVA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.44. 3,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $46.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,028,279 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

