Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $262.86 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 356.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255,575 shares during the period. Eversource Energy comprises approximately 1.4% of Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.84% of Eversource Energy worth $262,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ES traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,919. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.38.

In related news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

