Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $99.73 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,890 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $99,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

TMUS traded up $3.11 on Monday, reaching $129.15. The stock had a trading volume of 58,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,792. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.43 and a 200-day moving average of $120.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $161.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

