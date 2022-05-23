Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 290,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,410 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.51% of Assurant worth $45,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $3,065,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $1,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIZ stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.89. 7,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.18 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

