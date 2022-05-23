Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 37,200 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,642 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.05% of SEA worth $65,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SE traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.16. The stock had a trading volume of 113,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,475,657. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200 day moving average is $165.76.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

