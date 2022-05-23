Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 128,152 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,152 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $49,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,941 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,145. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

ICE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

