Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $370.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $410.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $361.71.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE PSA opened at $312.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $275.27 and a 52-week high of $421.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $735,608,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,255,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,463,290,000 after buying an additional 456,793 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Public Storage by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,992,000 after buying an additional 430,899 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,522,000. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.