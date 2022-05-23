QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 465 ($5.73) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.38) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.93) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of QQ opened at GBX 362 ($4.46) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 236 ($2.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 369.80 ($4.56). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 328.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 289.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.30. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.69%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

