QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,085 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 66.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,017,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,316,246. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

