Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 1,899 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Primerica accounts for about 7.0% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.04% of Primerica worth $63,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $456,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.76. 189,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,513. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.99 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

