Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Has $29.16 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,468 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises about 3.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $29,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.80.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Prescott General Partners Llc sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.29, for a total transaction of $8,602,623.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,507.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CACC traded up $10.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $562.81. The stock had a trading volume of 101,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,359. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $556.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 21.07 and a current ratio of 21.07. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $381.93 and a 12 month high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $13.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.30 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $455.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.64 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 52.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

