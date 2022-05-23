Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $34,453.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,187.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,033.07 or 0.06734771 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000284 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.60 or 0.00237172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.01 or 0.00662565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.58 or 0.00621369 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00070061 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004649 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,265,475 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

