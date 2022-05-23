Quilter Plc Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quilter Plc cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.86. 165,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,124,212. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

