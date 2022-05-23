Quilter Plc Has $328,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.60. 86,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302,148. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day moving average of $101.31.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

