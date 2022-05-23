Quilter Plc Sells 100 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Quilter Plc decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 368,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,997,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

