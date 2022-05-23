Quilter Plc Sells 1,199 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Quilter Plc lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after buying an additional 402,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after buying an additional 446,011 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,680,000 after buying an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,130,000 after buying an additional 278,290 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Shares of PSX traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.61. 78,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

