Quilter Plc Sells 1,805 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Quilter Plc decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Match Group were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after acquiring an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,597,000 after acquiring an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,727,000 after acquiring an additional 183,232 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,136,000 after purchasing an additional 458,867 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.12. 39,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.87 and a 52-week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.89.

About Match Group (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.