Quilter Plc Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $720,994,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $199,050,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 751,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $201,529,000 after purchasing an additional 579,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $238.69. 54,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,933. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.33. The company has a market cap of $176.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.