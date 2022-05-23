Quilter Plc Trims Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Workday from $319.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.49. The company had a trading volume of 29,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,854. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1,676.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.07, for a total value of $594,049.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.