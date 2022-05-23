Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rambus from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.14.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.11. Rambus has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $132.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.95 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $403,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,588.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,741. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Rambus by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

