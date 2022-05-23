Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,297 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 490,194 shares.The stock last traded at $14.75 and had previously closed at $14.59.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 3.11.

Rattler Midstream ( NASDAQ:RTLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million. Equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.