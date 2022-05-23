Raymond James Raises Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Price Target to C$5.75

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MBCF opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Itafos has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.13.
About Itafos (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itafos (MBCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Receive News & Ratings for Itafos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itafos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.