Raymond James Raises Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF) Price Target to C$5.75

Itafos (OTCMKTS:MBCF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MBCF opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60. Itafos has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer platform company. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

