Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,868,000 after buying an additional 1,092,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $91.83. 4,679,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day moving average is $92.86.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

