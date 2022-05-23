RB Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,126 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8,087.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 315,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after acquiring an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in W. P. Carey by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 175,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 141,616 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after acquiring an additional 123,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

NYSE WPC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

