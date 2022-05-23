RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $574,844,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after buying an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $12.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.43. 3,410,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,425,402. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $338.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.