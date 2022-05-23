RB Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,691,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

NYSE GS traded up $9.81 on Monday, hitting $316.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,351. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.90 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.57. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,038 shares of company stock worth $7,373,493. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.