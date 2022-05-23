RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 56,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $8.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $433.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,914. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $444.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.16. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

