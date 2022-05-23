RB Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,615,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,712,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,979,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.21. The company had a trading volume of 23,757,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,505,734. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.