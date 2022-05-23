RB Capital Management LLC Has $629,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,504 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.88. 20,254,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,823,393. The firm has a market cap of $194.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

