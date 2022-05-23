RB Capital Management LLC Has $838,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,979,000 after buying an additional 125,635 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,177,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,458,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.67.

NYSE:ESS traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.22. 432,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,872. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.85 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.80 and a 200 day moving average of $335.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

