RB Capital Management LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.19.

NYSE XOM traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.89. 27,177,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,695,135. The firm has a market cap of $395.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $94.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

